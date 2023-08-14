SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The end of summer is coming up, meaning people don’t have access to the city pools. However, dogs got one more chance to hit the waters.

The first day of this year’s Pooch Paddle gave the small breed dogs the chance to enjoy the water before the pool closed for the season.

Even some large breed dogs hopped right into the water.

Over at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center, several people brought their furry friends so they could play in the pool.

“It means a lot because it means I can go out and I can socialize as well as, as well as the dog,” Daniele Rivas said.

“I think it’s an exceptional service, understand they have to drain the pools and that kind of stuff and they’re going to have to some clean up after the end of today, but it’s really great they offer this” Kory Kistner said.

The second day of this year’s pooch paddle will be taking place on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. for large breed dogs. Ensure your dogs have their tags, their floaties, and if they’re from outside of city limits, they need proof of vaccination.