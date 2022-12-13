SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As cold temperatures continue to creep towards Siouxland. Residents should do their best to maintain their furnaces, as prices are expected to rise next year.

In previous years, furnace prices would increase 5% to 7%. However, next year’s costs are expected to reach 10% to 15%.

“As far as the consumer goes, that cost is gonna go up instead of a couple hundred dollars. It might be $500, $600, $700, $800 increase that you might see compared to last year,” said Drew Baker residential manager for CW Suter Services.

The average cost for a furnace can be between $1,500 and $6,500. While it’s common for the prices of parts and furnaces to increase. In the past, it’s never this bad.

“Just given the issues we’re having with the supply chain, and availability of parts, and just the difficulties we’re having delivering parts and materials to factories, getting products made, and then getting them out the door,” said Baker.

To help reduce costs. Many heating, ventilation and air conditioning professionals bought materials and equipment in bulk before the price increase.

“What we’re trying to do is, you know, beat the 2023 increase by buying them in 2022 and holding them, which is why we have the amount of systems we have behind me. That way we can pass that savings onto the homeowner or customer, not have them absorb that increase that’s gonna take place in January of 2023,” said Baker.

While many HVAC mechanics attempt to save consumers money, you can help yourself the most.

“One of the best things you can do is to maintain the existing equipment you have and try to get the most life out of it that you possibly can,” said Baker

Baker says that proper maintenance and replacing air filters can help extend your furnaces life.