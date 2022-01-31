PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) — Funeral services for the three kids who died during a house fire in Pierce, Nebraska have been set.

According to Stonacek Funeral Chapel, services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on February 7 at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Visitations will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on February 6.

Burials will take place after the service at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

The three children passed away on January 29 during a house fire. Six people lived in the home, three of which were able to evacuate safely. The three minors – aged 17, 15, and 12 years old – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce Public Schools opened Saturday to offer support for students and local groups are organizing donations.

The Pierce Fire and Rescue said on Facebook that their are a few ways to help the family through monetary donations.

If you would like to send gift cards please send them to:

Kate Siebrandt

54890 853 Road

Pierce, NE 68767

They also said that two banks in the Pierce community also have benefit funds set up. They are below:

Leroy Clausen Family

Midwest Bank

114 West Main

PO Box 219

Pierce, NE 68767

Clausen Family Benifit

Elkhorn Valley Bank

105 S 2nd St.

Pierce, NE 68767

The Pierce wrestling has also made their Venmo available for donations. The account’s name is @Pierce-Wrestling. They ask for people to put “Gift for Clausen Family.” The last 4 digits are 7942.