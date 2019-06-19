Funeral procession to be held for local seaman from Pearl Harbor

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) – Seaman First Class Joseph Maule is being brought home on Thursday, June 20.

Seaman First Class Maule was aboard USS Oklahoma during the attacks on Pearl Harbor. He was one of over 420 casualties.

There will be a funeral procession for him from Omaha to Norfolk to Bloomfield, Nebraska.

He will be departing Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The procession will head north on Highway 81 to Highway 84 to Bloomfield Cemetery. There will be approximately 50 to 100 Legion Riders.

The procession will be escorted by Bloomfield Fire Department and will have funeral blocks by Nebraska State Patrol and County Sheriff Departments.

Graveside services will start at 1 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery.