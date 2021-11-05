Funeral arrangements set for Terry Hersom

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a longtime member of Siouxland and the sports community.

Terry Hersom, of Sioux City, died Sunday, October 31, at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack Saturday night in Chicago.

Hersom retired in 2016 after 38 years as sports editor in the Sioux City Journal.

The visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 8 from 1 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Christy-Smith Funeral Homes – Morningside Chapel in Sioux City.

The funeral will take place at the Church of the Nativity Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. with the burial happening at Memorial Park Cemetery.

