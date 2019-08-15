Funeral arrangements now set for Lyon County deputy who died in single-car accident

A Siouxland community is honoring a 24-year veteran of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department who died Tuesday after a traffic accident last week.



On Wednesday, sheriff’s officials parking a department pick-up in front of the county law enforcement center in memory of 60-year-old Deputy Stephanie Schreurs.

In a written statement, deputies tell us they are grateful for the support the department has received from fellow Siouxland law enforcement agencies. Adding now the community has a chance to show their support for as well.

“Everybody loved Steph and it’s just wonderful to see all these flowers and stuff. She’s just been so involved in the community, not just Rock Rapids but the whole Lyon County,” said community member Sue Vinson.



Deputy Schreurs died yesterday from injuries she received in a rollover accident while on duty last week.

Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation, with family present, will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Larchwood, IA. A scripture service will begin at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 19 at the Sanford Pentagon, 2210 W Pentagon Pl, Sioux Falls, SD.