SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local park committee is hoping Siouxlanders will help it reach a fundraising goal.
The Riverfront Fundraising Committee has launched the campaign for Phase Two of the Chris Larsen Park Development Project.
The committee said folks helped them raise $6 million for Phase One, and hopes the community will pitch in once again.
Phase Two of the project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
Fundraising committee seeks donations for next phase of Chris Larsen Development Project
