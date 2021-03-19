Fundraising committee seeks donations for next phase of Chris Larsen Development Project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local park committee is hoping Siouxlanders will help it reach a fundraising goal.

The Riverfront Fundraising Committee has launched the campaign for Phase Two of the Chris Larsen Park Development Project.

The committee said folks helped them raise $6 million for Phase One, and hopes the community will pitch in once again.

Phase Two of the project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

