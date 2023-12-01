SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Coffee Queen of Coffee King, Stacy Orndorff, has brewed up a new fundraiser for Siouxland nonprofit organizations.

The fundraiser, Battle of the Brews, is pitting two Shayla Beckers, both nonprofit executive directors, against each other. Shayla M. Becker is the executive director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, and Shayla J. Becker is the executive director of The Warming Shelter.

Each nonprofit has selected its two favorite brews. The ground coffees will be available at various retailers during December. Coffee buyers will then “vote” for their favorite nonprofit by purchasing or ordering the four selected roasted coffee.

The battle is taking place throughout the month of December.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity will be represented by Columbian and Oatmeal Cookie Coffees and the Warming Shelter will be represented by Kenya AA and Cinnamon Rum Delight.

“Our coffee cup runneth over with blessings! Not only is this a financial blessing to both nonprofits, we are also developing new community partnerships. We are excited and privileged to be the first participants in Coffee King’s Battle of the Brews,” stated Habitat’s Becker.

Orndorff plans on repeating this fundraiser involving other nonprofits each time. Each nonprofit will receive 40% of the proceeds. In addition, Orndorff has secured J & K Insurance to provide the 40% donation.