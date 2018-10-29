Fundraiser for local woman in need of a liver

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A local Sioux City woman is battling a rare form of Hepatitis and the community is banding together to help with the fight.

Brandi Stowe, a lifelong Siouxland resident, was diagnosed with Auto-Immune Hepatitis this past February.

The disease had caused her body's immune system to attack her liver and now she is in need of a new one, unable to work and bedridden most days while she waits for a donor.

But not giving up hope, her family and friends came together today for a fundraiser lunch at the legion hall in South Sioux, holding a bake sale, silent auction and free will donation meal to help cover her medical costs.

If you were not able to make it to today's event but would still like to donate, an account has been set up at US Bank in Brandi's name.