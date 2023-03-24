SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Work to renovate the old KCAU 9 Studios at 7th Street and Douglas Street continues.

On Saturday evening, March 25, LAMB Theatre will be hosting an original country music jukebox musical fun-draiser featuring Sioux City native Cassie Slater, returning from Chicago for the one-night event.

KCAU 9 stopped by Friday night’s rehearsal.

When funding is complete, 625 Douglas Street will become the new home for LAMB Arts Regional Theatre. The building was once home to the Sioux City Municipal Auditorium.

All the proceeds from the event will go towards renovations of the building.

“What’s wonderful is the people of Siouxland are so supportive of this project and that’s something we’ve discovered the last several years. It’s just people are really excited about this project,” said Diana Wooley, LAMB Theatre Executive Director.

“It’s been such an integral part of Sioux City for so long to have so many people rallying around it now at this point is incredibly exciting and heart-warming and it’s invigorating,” said Cassie Slater, Associate Artistic Director.

The show plays Saturday at the Stoney Creek Conference Center. Tickets are already sold out, but Siouxlanders can still bid on the silent auction items until 7:45 p.m.

KCAU 9 will be at the event.