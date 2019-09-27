Funding for levee and flood control repairs in Iowa, Nebraska announced

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Several repair projects to levees and flood control in Iowa and Nebraska are planned after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) received funding.

The Corps will be using $1 billion made available from the disaster relief bill to make repairs from damages from natural disasters in eight states, including Iowa and Nebraska. Some of the repairs will be on levees and other flood control.

There are 103 projects announced throughout the eight states. Of them, seven will take place in Iowa and 28 in Nebraska.

“This year’s extreme flooding in Nebraska underscored the importance of our levee systems. Some of our state’s levees were badly damaged during the flooding and are in serious need of repairs. This funding comes from the disaster relief bill, after we fought to make these additional resources available to Nebraska in that bill,” said U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska.

.@USACEHQ announced funding to repair levees damaged during this year’s flooding. We fought to get these resources in the disaster relief bill to make sure NE could repair our flood control infrastructure. More: https://t.co/tHp9TUzhXw — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) September 27, 2019

Below is the list of Iowa and Nebraska projects. For the full list of the 103 projects, click here.

Iowa

HAMBURG – MAIN DITCH 6 LB IA

IDA GROVE – MAPLE RIVER LB IA

L-575 (BW-MCKISSOCK-BUCHANAN-ATCHISON-HAMBURG) IA

L-611-614 – MO RV LB & UPPER PONY CREEK DITCH LB & L1BLB IA

L-627 MO River LB & Indian Creek RB IA

MR L-594 PLEASANT VALLEY IA

SIOUX FALLS – BIG SIOUX RIVER AND SKUNK CREEK IA

Nebraska

UNION AND NO NAME DIKES SYSTEM – PLATTE RIVER LF (NF)

AMES DIKING – PLATTE RIVER LB (NF)

Big Papio RB – West Center to L St

BROKEN BOW – MUD CREEK LB AND MUD CREEK RB

CEDAR CREEK (OMAHA F&W) – PLATTE RIVER (NF)

CLEAR CREEK – PLATTE RIVER RB

COLUMBUS – LOUP RIVER LB NE EAST BOTTOMS

HOOPER – ELKHORN RB

LAKE WACONDA – MISSOURI RIVER RB (NF)

Little Papio RB & Big Papio LB

MAPLE RIVER AND ODEBOLT CREEK FRM (IDA GROVE)

NEDOUG16 – Big Papio LB – Betz Ditch to Capehart

NEDOUG16 – Big Papio LB – Copper Cr to Big Elk Cr

NEDOUG16 – Big Papio LB – Mud Creek to Betz Ditch

NEDOUG16 – Big Papio RB – 36th St to Willow Lake Golf Course (NF)

NEDOUG16 – Big Papio RB – L St to Thompson Cr

NEDOUG16 LB & Little Papio LB – L St to Copper Cr

NESARP84 – West Papio RB – 96th-Big Papio

NORFOLK – ELKHORN LB & ELKHORN RB

OMAHA – MISSOURI RIVER RB

PENDER – LOGAN CREEK RB

PIERCE – NORTH BRANCH ELKHORN LB

SALT CREEK LEVEE SYSTEMS AND CHANNEL

SCRIBNER – PEBBLE CREEK LB & ELKHORN RIVER RB

WAKEFIELD – LOGAN RIVER RB (NF)

NE WATERLOO – ELKHORN RIVER RB

West Papio LB & Big Papio RB NE

WESTERN SARPY

The funding for the $1 billion comes from the Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies account. The Corps was provided with a total of $3.258 billion, including $2.483 billion for short-term repairs to projects and activities.