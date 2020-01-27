Full press conference as Woodbury County Auditor Gill responds to county supervisor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – At a Monday morning press conference, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill fired back at claims from Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor after Taylor spoke out about his voter registration being canceled late last week.

Gill said he wanted to clear up some information regarding collusion surrounding Taylor’s voter registration hearing on Thursday. He said numerous people from both parties had questioned where Taylor was living into question previously, and this was not a politically motivated removal of registration.

Gill also said that Taylor is currently unable to serve as a Woodbury County supervisor.

“[Taylor’s voter registration] is canceled,” said Gill. “At this point, Mr. Taylor is disqualified from being a supervisor at this point.”

Gill said he would have to receive a court order to reinstate Taylor’s voter registration.

Jeremy Taylor took to the stand following Gill and explained why he felt his trial was not fair and what legal action he plans on taking to appeal the removal of his voter registration.

Maria Rudquist, one person who filed a challenge against Taylor’s residency, also prepared a statement to share after Taylor.

Gill also said that they are waiting for Taylor’s appeal to the Friday decision of Taylor’s voter registration being canceled before holding a hearing whether Taylor can serve as a county supervisor.

