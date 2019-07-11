Full closures coming to Sioux Gateway Airport during reconstruction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials from the Sioux Gateway Airport/ Brigadier General Bud Day Field and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that there will be three periods of time where the airfield will have full closures, accommodating the 12/35 Runway Reconstruction Project.

The full closures are as followed:

Thursday, August 15 from 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 23 from 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Once the reconstruction project is complete, it will include the reconstruction of the south 5.400 feet of the existing runway. It will also include the construction of a new 1,000 feet extension of Runway 35 and Taxiway C to the south.

Other project elements include the demolition of the north 1,200 feet of Runway 17, and Taxiway C, construction of a new connector taxiway at the new Runway 17 end, reconstruction of a portion of taxiway D, and the demolition of Taxiway B. The FAA will be funding 90% of this reconstruction project.

Passengers who have previously purchased tickets for the dates listed above will be contacted by American Airlines by phone or email to advise of the cancellation. They will also provide passengers with a choice to self-rebook or contact American Airlines reservations.

For airline and flight information, visit the Sioux Gateway Airport website: https://www.sioux-city.org/government/departments-a-f/airport.