SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The full Abe Stage lineup has been announced for this year’s Saturday in the Park.

Along with the previously announced Fetty Wap and Black Pistol Fire, seven more acts have joined the Abe Stage lineup.

According to a Facebook posted by The Abe at Saturday in the Park, artists joining the lineup include Ghetto Socks + Jeff Specs + Chaix, The Impulsive, The $ound In$urgent, RenØ, Johnny Marz, Fall of Kings, and C-Note / MIL Music.

Saturday in the Park is a free, all-ages music event hosted in Sioux City at Grandview Park. The Abe Stage will be located near the same place as it was last year.

Saturday in the Park will be held June 2 and begin at noon.