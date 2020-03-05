Fugitives Murphree and Pederson back in custody

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fugitives Cody Murphree and Derek Pederson are now in custody.

Both were arrested around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

Murphree and Pederson were taken into custody in the vehicle they stole from Stanton on Tuesday by a U.S. Marshal task force and Iowa authorities.

Murphree and Pederson are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs and will be returned to Stanton County as soon as the extradition process can be completed.

The vehicle stolen by Murphree after his escape on Sunday from the Thurston County Jail was also recovered earlier Thursday morning in a residential area in Norfolk.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those involved in their arrest and the public for their assistance and vigilance during this stressful event.