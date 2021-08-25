Fugitive, driver arrested in Sioux City after vehicle crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department said a fugitive and the driver of a vehicle the fugitive was riding in were both arrested after a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release, on Wednesday at 1:33 p.m., officers with the Sioux City Police Department were assisting the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force in checking a residence in the 800 block of 18th Street for a man with a federal warrant for his arrest.



Officers saw Gerry Patterson, 32, of Sioux City, get into a car being driven by another person and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to yield to officers and attempted to elude them.



At 18th and Summit St, the fleeing car ran a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle not involved in

the pursuit. The collusion caused the fleeing car to lose control and strike a car that was parked in the

1800 block of Summit St.

Both the wanted fugitive and the driver were taken into custody after their car was disabled due to the

accident.



Deputy Marshals arrested Patterson of Sioux City on a federal warrant relating to probation violations on weapons and kidnapping charges.



The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Vanessa Perez, 38, of Sioux City, will face eluding and traffic charges after she is released from medical care due to minor injuries sustained in the crash. She is also being investigated for possibly being under the influence of drugs while driving.



A woman of the car that struck the fleeing car and her child were taken to a local hospital to be

treated for minor injuries.