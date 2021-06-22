Fruit truck delivering fresh fruits to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fresh fruit will be delivered to Sioux City via a fruit truck on Thursday.

The Fruit Truck is visiting Sioux City’s Best Buy from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are excited to bring our delicious fruit to the Sioux City community. Being able to provide U.S.-grown, quality, fresh fruit – at an affordable price – is something in which we pride ourselves,” said Kleinsasser.

The Fruit Truck is based out of Sioux Falls, owned by Irina Kleinsasser, and delivers fruit to 14 different states.

Strawberries, Photo Courtesy of The Fruit Truck

Satsuma Mandarins, Photo Courtesy of The Fruit Truck

Plums, Photo Courtesy of The Fruit Truck

Washington Sweet Red and Rainier Cherries, Photo Courtesy of The Fruit Truck

“A lot of people don’t realize that,” said Kleinsasser. “They think it’s some big corporation in a larger town, but it’s in Sioux Falls.”

The company said the fruits that will be delivered to Sioux City are Washington fresh cherries and Georgia peaches. Customers don’t need to bring their own bags or boxes as workers will package the fruit for them.

The Fruit Truck, Photo Courtesy of the Fruit Truck

Boxed Peaches, Photo Courtesy of the Fruit Truck

Boxed Peaches, Photo Courtesy of the Fruit Truck

The prices are listed below:

FRUIT PRICE Peaches (Half-Bushel, about 25 lbs) $45 Peaches (Quarter-Bushel, about 12.5 lb) $30 Washington Dark Red Cherries (20 lb) $55 Washington Dark Red Cherries (10 lb) $35

The Fruit Truck accepts cash and checks but not credit or debit cards. If you’d like to be alerted when the fruit is being delivered, visit this website or this website.

The truck will also visit Sioux City on July 15 at the same location and time.