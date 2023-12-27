SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The recent winter storm in Siouxland brought plenty of rain followed by colder temperatures to freeze that rain, creating layers of ice over almost everything in Siouxland.

Conditions were treacherous with central Siouxland seeing so much time at the mixing point for precipitation, leading to icing over sidewalks with snow on top of it. This can also be said for areas further east that had mixing occurring for longer during the showers over the holiday weekend.

If there is any upside to the ice that formed, it’s that sometimes the ice created some beautiful displays as items became covered in a layer of ice.

One viewer sent the following video showing how ice formed on the roof at a business on West 19th Street only to be pushed further down. The video was taken Tuesday morning.

Conditions have since improved drastically with road conditions looking much better in the area as roads are listed as clear.

Thankfully, Siouxland didn’t get it as bad as the western parts of Nebraska and South Dakota

If you have any ice displays or any other weather-related photos or videos you would like to share, you can send them to weather@kcautv.com.