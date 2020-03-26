Frontline Fareway employees receiving bonuses, extra paid-time off

BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) – Fareway employees are receiving a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Wednesday release, Fareway Stores, Inc. said that hourly employees who have been working in the last several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive cash bonuses and additional paid time-off.

The bonuses are coming from their Fareway Family Frontline Plan. They said part-time adult employees will receive an additional 20 hours of paid-time off and that full-time hoursly employees will receive 40 hours. Warehouse foremen will receive an additional 47 hours each. The extra paid leave can be used for time-off or as a cash payment if the employee chooses. Meanwhile, hourly employees under the age of 18, will receive a one-time cash bonus.

Bonuses will range up to $1,200 per employee. With about 8,500 frontline employees the company said that it is a total investment of several million dollars. The Fareway corporate office will distribute the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on Friday, April 3.

Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said that many have worked to serve their customers for the last several weeks.

“Our part-time and full-time store employees, office support, warehouse personnel, and transportation department have risen to the challenge. Whether it’s additional cash in their pocket, or paid time-off to be with family or friends, we want to reward these hourly employees for their hard work and willingness to fulfill the new expectations of our customers now and into the future,” said Cramer.