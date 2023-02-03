SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several buildings along Sioux City’s Historic 4th Street have been purchased by developers with plans to turn those places into apartments.

Some of the buildings along 4th Street are more than 100 years old and city officials said they want to make sure these places are put to good use.

Renae Billings with the city’s Economic Development Department said multiple developers have expressed interest in turning old unused buildings into apartments.

“It’s kind of a trend across the nation that people are interested in living in downtown where they cannot only live but work and also experience the nightlife and cultural amenities,” she said.

Some of the buildings being discussed included the former Sioux City Hotel and Conference Center, the old Aalfs Manufacturing Building, Badgerow Flats, and the Benson building.

Debi Durham is the director of the Iowa Economic Development and the Iowa Finance Authority. She said the growth of Downtown Sioux City is attracting not only residents, but also businesses.

“Once you have people living downtown, the next thing you’re going to see is more places being open after five,” she said. “Grocery stores. I know there’s grocery stores looking at downtown just because of the sheer volume of people living there.”

Chris McGowan with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce said understanding the lifestyles of people who choose to live downtown can help the city draw more people to the area over time.

“Some of the challenges relate to having access to a grocery store within walking distance because a lot of times you’ll find those who live downtown choose to walk a lot more than to drive,” he said.

McGowan said overall he’s impressed with not only the large number of available units downtown but also the high demand from Siouxlanders who wish to live there.