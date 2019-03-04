Frigid start to the week

Sunny skies overhead today will try to warm us up, but it will likely be unsuccesful. Temperatures are starting this morning well below zero, and with a constant decent northwesterly breeze, we will not see much heat today.

The warmer temperatures will move through later on in the week, but we have to get through especially this morning before we can do that.

Wind chill advisories are in effect for most of us, with a few areas to the east, as well as to the west, that are under wind chill warnings. They will be expiring around noon for most of us today, but don’t expect warm temperatures this afternoon. It will remain cold all day.

Temperatures are now within the range where you could get frostbite to unexposed skin in around 10 minutes or less! Many layers are needed this morning because of that.

Wind speeds won’t knock you off your feet today, but it will be blowing at around 10-15mph for most of the day, with a few 30mph wind gusts scattered around. That is going to keep the wind chill very low throughout much of the day.

More sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow. That trend will continue through Wednesday, when we are expecting slightly increased cloud coverage. That will eventually bring some snowfall overnight into Thursday morning.

Another snow chance is not too far away, but with warming temperatures, there is a good chance we will be mixing in some rain before switching to snowfall later in the day Saturday.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News