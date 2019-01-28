Frigid start to the week, relief in sight

High wind warnings are in effect this morning for much of Siouxland until noon today.

We have been seeing extremely strong winds for much of the night, and although strong winds will persist today, we will not be seeing as strong of winds as last night.

Gusts were recorded to be as strong as around 60-65mph. That will end up dying down to gusts of around 45-50mph for much of the rest of the day. That is not much better, but it will help to keep things on the ground.

We will look to stay dry today with strong cloud coverage, and we will have a combination of mostly to partly cloudy skies to finish up the day.

The real intense cold hits us tomorrow as temperatures dip below zero.

Most of our models are showing temperatures staying below zero through Tuesday and even Wednesday before heating back up for the weekend.

We have been on a trend of warmer weather for the weekends, with extreme cold during the week. This week is no exception as we are expecting another decent weekend ahead.

Temperatures will jump back into the 30’s and maybe even the mid 40’s by this Saturday and Sunday before the next cold air mass makes its way down into our area.

This Sunday, we will see our next system move through. As of right now it is looking like it will start as rain, but overnight into Monday morning there is a chance to see that switching over to snow. This system is still quite a ways out for right now, but we will keep you updated with all of the latest as it does get closer.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News