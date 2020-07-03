Friends share memories of Bishop Heelan student who died in a hit-and-run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday morning, a funeral mass was held at the Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church for Keaton Chicoine.

Chicoine was the Heelan senior that passed away after a hit and run incident in Tampa, Florida.

During Thursday night’s memorial and vigil service, friends and teachers shared memories. He was a student adored by the facility and staff at Bishop Heelan.

“He just had a way of putting people at ease and making them feel good about themselves and putting them in a better place,” said President John Flanery of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

He was a shoulder his friends would lean on when things got tough.

“He was always there for me no matter the situation, and I really appreciated that from him,” said Max Benne, a friend of Keaton’s.

“He was always the most supportive person. No matter what. It’s pretty tough without him, but there are definitely a lot of good memories,” said Brady Miller, a friend of Keaton’s.

“It didn’t matter the situation, he always found a way to make a joke about anything. Oh yeah, he could do it. He was just the funniest person I’ve ever known,” said Christian Belasquez, a friend of Keaton’s.

Keaton and Belasquez sparked a friendship back in eighth grade when Belasquez transferred to Bishop Heelan.

“There are so many memories that I just have to laugh at no matter how sad it is that he’s not here with us to make more. But, I’ll cherish the ones he made with us when he was here,” said Belasquez.

There are many memories Keaton’s friends said they will hold close to their hearts.

“Usually after school, we would listen to music in his car and have a fun time and talk and just hang out,” said Miller.

“Hours on hours, he would find different stuff to play for us no matter how bad it was we would just sit there and listen,” said Benne.

He was a son, a bother, a friend, and a classmate that left a lasting impression on the Siouxland community.

“We know it’s going to be a long road ahead for his family, and we know the Bishop Heelan community will be there for his family in the months to come,” said Flanery.

“It’s going to be tough going forward, not having that person to talk to but we will make it through,” said Benne.