SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland book lovers went on a shopping spree for a good cause.

Dozens of people waited outside of the former Yonkers store at the Southern Hills Mall for the doors to open on Thursday to be the first ones to look at over 80,000 books and recordings up for sale at the annual Book Lovers’ Book Sale.

This is the largest sale that the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library has held.

“It’s gotten to be kind of a ‘hey let’s all meet and go here together and do this together’ and you’ll see groups with wagons, those little fold-up wagons. We got people with suitcases on wheels, we got the grocery kind of cart type like things that you buy and it’s kind of gotten to be instead of going to a movie tonight, this is the one night they come here and do this,” said board member Candice Nash.

All of the money made during the 10-day sale goes right back to the community libraries.