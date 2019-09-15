Friends of the Animal Shetler cut the ribbon on new adoption trailer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — New set of four wheels is helping out local animal shelters save our four-legged friends.

After two years of fundraising and hard work, the Friends of the Animal Shelter cut the ribbon on their new mobile adoption trailer. With this new addition, they will be able to do many more off-site adoptions and it doubles as an animal rescue vehicle during emergencies.

They say they couldn’t be happier with it.

“It’s amazing, we’re very very proud of the hard work and dedication of not only our donors but also our staff and volunteers that have put a lot of hard work into getting this vehicle up and going so that we can go to remote locations and bring these animals that are in absolute dire need of finding homes,” said Cindy Rarrat the president of Friends of the Animal Shelter.

The trailer can hold up to 50 animals and will be open to all three local shelters to use.