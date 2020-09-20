Friends of Latham Park hosts 18th Annual Art in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Latham Park might be one of Siouxland’s best-kept secrets, and that’s why the tradition took place on Saturday to get Siouxlanders out to enjoy the space.

The 18th Annual Art in the Park event hosted 30 vendors; each one was spaced out around the park grounds, boasting everything from pottery and jewelry to paintings and costumes.

The park is owned and maintained by the non-profit Friends of Latham Park, who said they appreciated the turnout during the pandemic.

“This is the best-kept secret in Siouxland, and it’s so heartwarming to have people come out and support the park and just to appreciate the beauty like we do,” said Nancy Watson, with Friends of Latham Park.

Art in the Park falls on the third weekend of September, so if you missed it this year, be sure to mark your calendars for 2021.