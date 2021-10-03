Friends, family, classmates gather to remember Kage McDonald in Westwood’s gym

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – The community of Sloan gathered over the weekend to mourn the loss of one of their own.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday for Kage McDonald at Westwood’s gymnasium.

Those attending came together to remember the life of a boy who was described as busy and determined with a love for sports and the outdoors.

“I think to embody the characteristics that Kage shared in his brief life, that he’ll be an example to others. That we’ll just hold onto those and live like Kage would have,” said Pastor Richard Moore.

Around 700 people attended, including his family, friends, and classmates.