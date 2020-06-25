Friends and family hold memorial for woman killed last year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A balloon memorial was held to remember a woman killed last year.

It’s an emotional night for family and friends of a South Sioux City woman killed last year by a drunk driver. About two dozen people gathered tonight at St. Michaels Cemetery in South Sioux City.

It was last year on June 24 that Antonia Lopez De Ramirez was struck by a passing motorist while walking home from church.

Maria Gonzalez-Diego was later sentenced to 15-30 years in prison on one count of motor vehicle homicide.