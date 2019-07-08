Friends and Family gather to search for missing Sioux City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Missing for a week now, friends and Family gathered to search for 53-year-old Jerry Hodges of Sioux City.

Friends say he’s been missing since last Sunday. Since then, Hodges has not used his cell phone or credit card. His car also remains parked at home. Loved ones say this is out of the ordinary for Hodges.

He was last seen leaving the Pronto gas station along HWY 75 heading South on Rock Street.

If anyone has seen Jerry or may have a home surveillance system in the area, you’re asked to call the Sioux City Police Department.