Friday snow, and a very cold weekend

We saw some light snow overnight last night, but that only dropped a dusting to a quarter of an inch or so. This did cover a few roads overnight, so if you are driving this morning make sure you take it slow if you see snow.

Temperatures will bounce back to the low 30’s today, but cloudy skies will remain in place throughout today.

Tonight more clouds will remain overhead but we will look to stay dry.

Friday is when we are expecting quite a bit of snow locally, at least compared to what we have seen so far this winter.

We are still looking at a widespread 3-6 inches of snow. Right here in Sioux City, we are expecting around 4-5 inches. Northwest Iowa could see around 5-6 inches of snow, while Nebraska is expected to see around 3-4 inches of snowfall.

This will cause problems on the roadways throughout much of the day, but it is looking like the heaviest snow will fall in the Sioux City metro area around 1-4 in the afternoon.

Friday night we will clear things out, and sunshine will return for Saturday.

Although we are expecting plenty of sunshine, we will remain extremely cold with high temperatures sitting around 11 degrees. That night we will cool to sub-zero temperatures. With some light winds we could be seeing some extremely cold wind chills as well.

After a dry weekend, we have another small chance for some snow to keep an eye out for. We will have updates on that system in the coming days also.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News