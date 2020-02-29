SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lenten season is upon us, which means for many around Siouxland, Friday’s are for fish.

During the Lenten season, some local Siouxland churches host a fish fry and KCAU 9 went to some of those Friday to see what keeps Siouxlanders returning every year.

“[They] have fantastic cooks here and they’re always so friendly,” 91-year-old Dolly Palmolea said about the local Friday fish fry kick-off.

“[It] takes 135 people to make our dinners run smoothly, so for six weeks in a row, we have to find 135 [people], and really, this is such a wonderful giving Parrish there’s no problem. We try to serve 600-700 people each Friday. We all come together and we just have fun doing it. Yeah, we do it,” fish fry organizers Pam Wilmes and Sherry Rossiter said.

“It’s just kind of, it’s gotten to be kind of a tradition. I say, I really look forward to lent. I wanna eat,” Palmolea said.

The fish fry takes place every Friday during the Lenten season at various churches around Siouxland.