Fresh snow used to help South Sioux City police track suspects

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities used the fresh snow Sunday night to help track two suspects after a pursuit in South Sioux City.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, officers from South Sioux and Dakota County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit. The vehicle had been stolen on November 5.

Law enforcement lost track of the vehicle at the 100 block of East 28th Street due to the snow. Following tire tracks in the snow, they found it in an alley behind 2620 Dakota Avenue.

Officers then followed footprints through the snow to 100 East 24th Street and found one suspect, Narciso Paniagua. They found the second suspect Jason Rice in the area of 100 East 26th Street. Rice told officers he was cut, and officers saw that he had an open wound in the abdomen with organs coming out of it. Aid was given to Rice and he was taken to the hospital. The police said Rice was not helpful in giving information about how he had been injured.

Police said they do not know where Rice was when he was injured.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paniagua for possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. A warrant will be issued for Rice for possession of stolen property.

The police added that Rice and Paniagua are known acquaintances and have a history of being in possession of stolen motor vehicles.