Fresh Express recalls bagged salad products due to potential Cyclospora risk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fresh Express has joined a growing list of salad distributors that are pulling and recalling its products over Cyclospora concerns in the Midwest.

The company said that they learned from the FDA that there may be a potential link between the salad products that are produced at its Streamwood, Illinois facility containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrot ingredients due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 200 people have been reported sick in connection with a current outbreak of Cyclospora occurring in primarily Midwest states.

“Our immediate thoughts and concern are for those consumers who have become ill due to the outbreak.” From Fresh Express

Out of an abundance of caution, Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall of both branded and private label salad products that were produced at the Streamwood facility and contain those ingredients.

Some of the Fresh Express branded products include its Chopped Kits, Green & Crisp, and Iceberg Green.

Fresh Express alerted Hy-Vee last week that the Hy-Vee bagged salads, which are manufactured by Fresh Express, were possibly contaminated.

Officials said the recall products are clearly marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the Product Code, that’s located on the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package.

Those products that contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and/or carrots AND display the Product Code Z178, or a lower “z” number, are being recalled.

The recalled products were distributed to select retail stores in various states that include:

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Vermont

Wisconsin

West Virginia

the District of Columbia

The company said no other Fresh Express products are subject to this recall.

Fresh Express mentions that its customers are removing the recalled products from all of the store shelves, distribution, and inventories to ensure they’re no longer available for sale or consumption.

Consumers who may have a recalled salad should discard it immediately and not eat it.

“Fresh Express stringently follows all mandated regulations and implements preventive food safety measures designed to minimize potential risks. We are working in close coordination with [the] FDA in its continuing investigation to identify a definitive source of the current Cyclospora outbreak.” From Fresh Express

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that’s caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water.

The common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches, and fatigue. It’s treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

For the full list of all the recalled salad products and their names, click here.

Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

