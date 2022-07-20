SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The co-owner of an RV dealership in South Sioux City has entered a not guilty plea to fraud charges.

According to court documents, Shara Bras has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court on Tuesday to all charges of fraud involving a dealership she ran with Douglas Bras.

The couple was arrested in April following an investigation based on multiple complaints by customers of theft. A four-month investigation revealed that the Bras sold campers they received from owners on consignment, authorities said, but the two made no attempt to pay the original owners until law enforcement got involved. They attempted this five different times between May 2021 and November 2021.

They originally faced ten charges, including five counts of theft by deception and five counts of failure to deliver a title on a sale.

A pretrial conference for Shara Bras has been set for Sept. 27.

Douglas Bras, the other co-owner, pleaded not guilty to several charges on June 20 and will appear in court on July 26 for a pretrial conference.