Fremont experience winter flooding, Davenport prepares for spring flooding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa; DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCAU/WHBF) – Last week, the National Weather Service has released its flood report for 2020 and shows a 95% chance of major flooding in the Davenport area.

The floods last spring affected many businesses near the river. Some closed temporarily and others were unable to reopen.

For those that did stay open, they hope they don’t repeat again for this year as high waters could be coming their way again.

In Fremont, residents are already seeing some of the impacts of flooding on Monday.

More than 30 homes were flooded in the town of Fremont, just west of the Platte River.

Some have left their homes but others choose to stay and watch as the Platte River’s water levels rise and fall. Families evacuated on Saturday.