Freedom Rock added to Siouxland Freedom Park

The rock will be painted and themed for the 185th ARW.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – After traveling around Iowa, a member of Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing dreamed of someday bringing a freedom rock to Siouxland Freedom Park.

Captain Marty Hogan’s dream is now a reality, as a 21-ton rock was delivered to the park in South Sioux City Monday.

Freedom Rock designer Ray “Bubba” Sorensen will design the rock with early concepts having it be themed for the 185th.

Freedom Park President Mike Newhouse believes that this new feature will bring people to visit the park.

“It’s a great attraction for us, one of many here at Freedom Park. The appeal of the freedom rocks has been demonstrated wherever they are created, all over the state of Iowa and a few other locations, so we’re proud to have this one here,” Newhouse said.

The 50 State Freedom Rock Tour, created by Sorensen, aims to spread the message of thanking veterans while providing a unique Freedom Rock for all 50 States in America.

Newhouse said that the rock could be painted late in the year but could have to wait till next year.