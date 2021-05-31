Freedom Park Visitor Center interior funded

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Memorial Day weekend was special for Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, which received very big news.

Volunteers at the memorial park made a special announcement regarding their visitors center.

Through some generous donations from the community and the Roth family, the interior of the visitor center at Siouxland Freedom Park is now fully funded and will be completed this coming Veterans Day.

Mike Newhouse, the president of the park says he’s excited for the opportunity to soon share the center with future generations.

“We’ve been working almost five years on getting to this point since we completed that building, so, it’s a monumental step in the process,” Newhouse said.

A ceremony for the new space will be held on November 11th of this year.