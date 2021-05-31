Freedom Park hosts annual Memorial Day service

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Memorial Day services were held all around Siouxland Monday.

South Sioux City’s Freedom Park held their annual Memorial Day service Monday morning, with a 21-gun salute with an in-person crowd.

Those in attendance said the holiday is about more than a day off from work.

“Memorial Day is a wonderful holiday, but we need to be mindful of why it is and how it is, and it’s because of veterans and what they gave. And the true heroes are the ones who never came home,” said Freedom Park President Mike Newhouse.

On Sunday, officials with Siouxland Freedom Park announced they have completed fundraising for the completion of the Visitor Center, which is expected to be finished by Veteran’s Day.