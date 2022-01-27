DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Free COVID-19 vaccines were offered today in Dakota City, specifically for children ages 5 to 11.

According to Nebraska’s vaccine dashboard, approximately 19% of children ages 5 to 11 have received the vaccine, and today’s vaccine clinic aimed to improve that number.

The Dakota County Health Department hosted the clinic inside the courthouse where Pfizer-Biontech’s vaccines were administered for free.

Curbside COVID-19 testing was also being offered.

If your kid missed the clinic, or perhaps you didn’t know about it, another kid’s clinic is being offered on Monday. Appointments are required.