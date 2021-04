SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the tax filing deadline creeping up, the Center for Siouxland is reminding people of their services.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) was created to help senior citizens and low-income families file their taxes for free.

Households whose 2020 income was less that $57,000 can qualify for the free tax preparation.

The IRS has extended the deadline to file to May 17. The $1.9 trillion dollar relief package may now have an effect on your taxes