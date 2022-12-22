SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Shoppers will get to park for free during the holiday weekends in Sioux City’s downtown parking lots.

Free parking will be available in some downtown lots from December 23 at 5 p.m. through December 27 at 5 a.m. In addition, there will be free parking over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend with free parking starting on December 30 at 5 p.m. and concluding on January 3 at 5 a.m.

“Each parking ramp has skywalk accessibility to adjacent buildings, providing a convenient way to walk in a climate-controlled area to reach your destination,” the press release reads.

The parking ramps in which parking will be free are as follows:

Heritage Parking Ramp (312 Jackson Street)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center (5th & Nebraska Streets)

Rivers Landing Parking Ramp (419 Douglas Street)

In addition, parking in the Discovery Parking Ramp (419 Jones Street) will also be free from December 23 at 5 p.m. through January 3 at 5 a.m.

Additional information can be found on the city’s website or by calling Parking & Meter Operations Supervisor Tiffany Clayborne at (712) 279-6381.