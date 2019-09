You will have the opportunity to eat all the pancakes you want for free while supporting a great cause.

The IHOP in downtown Sioux City, along with IHOP’s across the country will celebrate Free Pancake Day. Also called Flip it Forward for Kids, they are taking donations all day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The goal is to raise $4 million nationwide for its charity partners including Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Shriner’s Hospital for Children.