SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – All the free protein being offered at at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City has been distributed.

The event started Thursday at 6:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., officials said everything had already been distributed. YMCA CEO Rhonda Robson said they had people lined up at 4 a.m.

Tyson Foods donated more than 40,000 pounds of meat to the Food Bank of Siouxland to distribute to the community.

Robson said they are grateful to have the help of all the volunteers.