AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders were offered the opportunity to dip their toes into the icy world of ice fishing on Sunday.

Plymouth County Conservation and Pheasants Forever came together at River’s Bend Pond near Akron to give Siouxlanders a chance to try it out.

They offered free ice fishing supplies and a meal to attendees who wanted to cast an icy line into the water.

KCAU 9 spoke with Pheasants Forever about why events like this are important.

“There are a lot of things we can do out in nature to be a part of it, to participate in it, and engage in it, and find enjoyment from nature and the things around us,” said Trevor Oetken with Plymouth County Pheasants Forever.

Plymouth County Conservation said that making events like this available is a good way to allow people to test drive a new outdoor activity with support and minimal cost.

“Do an activity that maybe they’re nervous about doing. Having people here that are experts or comfortable with it. Without having to buy all the equipment. It costs quite a bit of money to buy some of the equipment for these activities so giving them the opportunities to try it out without spending a lot of money, I think, is pretty valuable,” said Victoria Devos.

Though most parks are open year-round, if icy activities aren’t your style, a lot of campgrounds in Plymouth County are expected to begin to open in May.