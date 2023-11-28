SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association will be hosting a Holiday Open House at the Peirce Mansion.

Guests will be treated to free refreshments, festive entertainment, and a visit from Santa Claus during the open house event on December 3. The event will also feature music by harpist Mary Watts.

The mansion will be open to the public as part of a free event as to say thank you to the community.

The mansion was built in 1893 by John Peirce and once served as the location of the Sioux City Public Museum until the moved downtown in 2011. Many renovations have been made to the mansion since then.

The open house event will take place at the mansion located at 2901 Jackson Street starting at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on December 3.

For more information call 712-279-6174 or visit the museum’s website.