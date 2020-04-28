Free grocery drive-thru event for Siouxland veterans, military, immediate family

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Siouxland Veterans, current military members, and their immediate household family members are invited to attend a drive-thru free grocery giveaway event.

The drive-thru grocery giveaway event on Wednesday, April 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Support Siouxland Soldiers, Indian Hills Shopping Center, 1551 Indian Hills Drive, Suite 102, Sioux City, Iowa 51104.

Those attending the event will be asked to show proof of service, which includes:

DD-124

Department of Defense ID card

Valid driver’s license with “Veteran” designation

VA, VFW, or Legion card

Support Siouxland Soldiers encourages families and family members to provide a ride for veteran family and friends who may not have the transportation or means otherwise to attend the event.

The event is a joint effort between Support Siouxland Soldiers, Projects for Patriots, and the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide groceries to local veteran families during the COVID-19 outbreak, which has created an even greater need than ever before.

During their last two drive-thru events, over 10,000 pounds of food was distributed to nearly 250 local military and veteran families, which fed over 750 adults and children. This would not have been possible without the generosity of individuals, donors, and sponsors in the Siouxland area.

For more information about support Siouxland Soldiers, ways to volunteer, or other veteran events, click here.

Support Siouxland Soldiers is a non-profit, 100% volunteer-run organization that supports al who served in the Siouxland area with care-packages, food assistance, and connecting veterans, service members, and military families with local resources. To date, Support Siouxland Soldiers has hosted over 200 support events, packed and shipped over 6,000 care-packages, distributed over 30,000 pounds of groceries, served over 35,000 hot meals, and engages over 20,000 volunteers and community partners. For more information about how to volunteer or get involved in supporting Siouxland Veterans, service members, and their families, click here.