Free foot screenings and presentation at MercyOne Siouxland’s Love your Feet event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s time to love your feet again and MercyOne Siouxland is giving you the perfect opportunity to do just that. The Love your Feet event will be providing free foot screenings and a presentation on minimally-invasive surgery to treat bunions.

Dr. Phinit Phisitkul, Siouxland’s only foot, and ankle orthopedic surgeon will be presenting his new bunion surgery technique.

A bunion is a bony bump that forms on the joint at the base of your big toe. It forms when your big toe pushes against your next toe, forcing the joint of your big toe to get bigger and stick out. The skin over the bunion might be red and sore. They can be made worse by wearing tight, narrow shoes.

The Love your Feet event will be on Thursday, August 15 starting at 5:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. That will be held in the Terrace Ballroom of the Delta Hotel by Marriott in South Sioux City.

Jenna Rehnstrom Liberto, of MercyOne Siouxland, and Dr. Phinit Phisitkul, with Tri-State Specialists, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.