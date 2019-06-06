Free film showing at The Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City native is set to show to her film at The Betty Strong Encounter Center next weekend.

Jan Miller Corran, formerly of Sioux City, will be showing her film, “Snapshots,” at The Betty Strong Encounter Center. The film is based on a true story about her mother which stars Piper Laurie, Brooke Adams and Brett Drier.

The film has won many awards, such as the 2018 American Movie Award for Best picture, Narrative Feature; and the 2018 Auckland International Film Festival Award for Best Film.

Corran says, “When a grandmother’s secret past collides with her granddaughter’s secret future and her daughter’s angry present, can the love of three generations be enough to accept decades of deceit? With a simple roll of film it begins.”

The LGBTQ community hopes the film will continue to encourage all people being treated with dignity and respect, all communities becoming free of violence and abuse and all people living full, healthy and interconnected lives.

Since 1995, Corran has been producing more than 20 award-winning films. She was able to add writer to her resume in 2018 for “Snapshots”. She is best known for producing “I’ll See You in My Dreams” starring Blythe Danner and Sam Elliott and other documentary and feature films.

Corran came to Sioux City in 1969. Her children attended Clark Elementary School; her daughter graduated from North High School before the family moved to the San Francisco Bay area.

She was a psychologist while living in Sioux City, and taught at Morningside College. She was also a program director at the AID Center. In California, she served as director or CEO of mental health facilities before pursuing filmmaking full time.

The film will be shown Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. Admission will be free with a reception to follow.