Free curb-side pickup at Sioux City downtown parking meters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Sioux City restaurants not able to have dine-in due to the coronavirus, a new method for people to get food from their favorite downtown restaurant has put in place.

Downtown Partners partnered with the City of Sioux City to allow select parking meters for curb-side pickup at restaurants.there are free, 15-minute onstreet parking outside of restaurants with take-out for customers. The parking meters will be identified by a white meter bag that states “Restaurant curb-side pickup only. 15-minute parking limit.”

In addition to the curb-side pick-up spots, some also offer gift card sales and merchandise offerings. Retail establishments are also offering several new online, pickup and delivery options.

Below is are lists of what is being offered by various establishments.

Establishments with TAKE-OUT and DELIVERY

Chili’s Grill & Bar (712) 258-0700

Brightside Cafe (712) 224-7827

Buffalo Alice (712) 255-4822

Hardline Coffee Co. (712) 899-3715

Jitters (712) 255-9211

Tacos El Guero (712) 252-9084.

Establishments with TAKE-OUT

Jackson Street Brewing (712) 574-8403

Marto Brewing Co. (712) 560-3397

Milwaukee Wiener House (712) 277-3449

Rebos (712) 560-4144

SoHo Kitchen & Bar (712)258-3434

Trattoria Fresco (712) 560-3500

Establishments with GIFT CARDS

Bar Louie

Brightside Café (in store)

Buffalo Alice (in store)

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Firehouse Bar (in store)

Hardline Coffee Co.

Jackson Street Brewing (in store)

Jitters (in store)

Marto Brewing Co.

Table 32

The Marquee

Establishments offering OTHER offerings

Beer Can Alley is having a fundraiser by selling T-Shirts to help alleviate some of

the worst effects on its employees.

Vangarde Arts is selling VAP Membership Cards.

Studio 712 is offering a Portrait Club Membership for just $50.

Business owners are asked to report any violation of that rule to the City of Sioux City by calling (712) 279-6381.

Below is a list of other ways to support local businesses if one is not able to visit them.

Shop online or via phone. Many of downtown’s retailers have online shopping available; our local and independent shops will help you get what you need via phone, social media, or other methods, if necessary.

Purchase custom or corporate gifts from retailers who can handle orders over the phone or online.

If you typically order wholesale products with local retailers later in the year, place your orders now.

For restaurants, order takeout or delivery and tip the same amount as you would if you were dining in. Most downtown restaurants have delivery through online services such as Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats and others.

If you do not need anything specific at the moment but still want to support local establishments, you may purchase buy gift cards to spend later in our various storefront businesses, restaurants and theaters. There is also downtown cash available to purchase through Downtown Partners.

Share this information widely so others know how to help.

Working with Sioux City, Downtown Partnerswill continue to update with new developments. For more information, please contact Downtown Partners at (712) 252-0014, online at downtownsiouxcity.com or follow Downtown Partners Sioux City on social media channels