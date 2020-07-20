Free COVID testing site to open in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting Monday, Floyd Valley Healthcare will be hosting a free Test Iowa Clinic site.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

It will be located in the north parking area of the facility and will be marked with Test Iowa signs.

Before you go, you’ll have to schedule an appointment and complete an online assessment here.

Be sure to take the QR code generated by the site. It is necessary in order to be screened.

