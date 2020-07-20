LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting Monday, Floyd Valley Healthcare will be hosting a free Test Iowa Clinic site.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
It will be located in the north parking area of the facility and will be marked with Test Iowa signs.
Before you go, you’ll have to schedule an appointment and complete an online assessment here.
Be sure to take the QR code generated by the site. It is necessary in order to be screened.
Latest Stories
- Sioux City City Council to vote on settlement for Orpheum clean-up
- Dairy Queen cancels Miracle Treat Day due to COVID-19
- Good Day Pets – Meet Cheyanne!
- Free COVID testing site to open in Le Mars
- 15-year-old girl critically hurt in Omaha after shots fired into crowd